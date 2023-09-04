Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.0 %

JBHT stock traded up $3.85 on Monday, reaching $191.73. 685,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,058. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

