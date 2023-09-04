Stevens Capital Management LP Has $633,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

