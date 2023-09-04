Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $458,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

KEYS stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.88. 1,066,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,666. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

