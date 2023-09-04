Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $540,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,885. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.