Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 632.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $1,024,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Insulet by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 58,230 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.33.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.18. The stock had a trading volume of 732,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.68 and its 200-day moving average is $285.15. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $178.55 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

