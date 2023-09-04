Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

