Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.73 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.14.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

