Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $569.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

