Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $77,670,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.02 on Monday, reaching $1,222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,815. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,268.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,376.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

