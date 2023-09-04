Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,176 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.92.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

MOH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.44. 251,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

