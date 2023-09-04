Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average is $202.70. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.