StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $16,052.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

