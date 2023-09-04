StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

