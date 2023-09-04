StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.