StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.23.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.