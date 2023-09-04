StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

