StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 0.8 %

IPDN stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

