StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 0.8 %
IPDN stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.