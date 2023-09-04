StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

RCON opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

