StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $90.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

