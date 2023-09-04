StockNews.com Lowers Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $3,301,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

