Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,483 NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,789,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,982,000 after purchasing an additional 257,856 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUDM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,213 shares. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

