Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.99. 390,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

