Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,380 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

VCIT traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $77.70. 2,809,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $81.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

