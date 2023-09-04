Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $145,590,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.59. 39,801,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,168,578. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.50.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

