Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,206,000 after acquiring an additional 128,520 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,314,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

