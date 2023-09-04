Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.81. 2,877,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

