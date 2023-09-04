Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 160.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $446.67. The company had a trading volume of 375,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,268. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

