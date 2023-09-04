Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.9 %

Autodesk stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.02. 1,160,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

