Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 308,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 220,860 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 195,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Jamf Trading Up 3.0 %

JAMF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,485. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,074.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $725,406.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,627.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,074.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,040. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf



Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.



