Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

STLD stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.30. 697,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

