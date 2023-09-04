Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RODM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 753,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,509,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,078,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,445,000.

RODM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.29. 153,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

