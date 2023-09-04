Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 790,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $435.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.40.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

