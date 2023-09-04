Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 93,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,454,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,480. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

