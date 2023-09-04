Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.27. 1,169,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

