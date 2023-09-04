Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $184,773,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after buying an additional 1,232,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 393,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.0 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,053. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

