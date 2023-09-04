Stratis Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and $1.16 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.65 or 0.06302430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00038069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,889,579 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.