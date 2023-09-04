Streakk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92,374.74 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Streakk has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $92,374.74 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.49121274 USD and is down -12.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $154,221.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

