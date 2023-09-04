Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $33.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,067. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.