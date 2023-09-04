Susquehanna Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $175.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.77.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $194.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average is $184.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

