Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$11.00 price target on Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Acumen Capital upgraded Sylogist from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
