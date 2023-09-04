Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$11.00 price target on Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital upgraded Sylogist from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylogist

Sylogist Price Performance

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

Shares of SYZ opened at C$7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.50. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.32 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Sylogist

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.