Synapse (SYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.81 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Synapse has a total market cap of $74.05 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

