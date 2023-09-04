Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Raised by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,603 shares of company stock valued at $58,492,285. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $460.45. The company had a trading volume of 473,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

