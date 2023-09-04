Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,292,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,121 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $492,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

TSM traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $93.19. 7,094,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,571,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

