Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Position Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 531,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

