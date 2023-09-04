Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

NYSE:SIG opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 202,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

