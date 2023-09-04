Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $162.00 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $162.00 million and $180.74 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002360 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 366,184,017 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

