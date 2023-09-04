Terran Coin (TRR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,444.35

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 28% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $24,444.35 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 64.2% against the dollar.

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

