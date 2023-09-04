Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $104.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.