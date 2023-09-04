Tezos Market Cap Tops $662.54 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Tezos has a total market cap of $662.54 million and $11.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 972,304,888 coins and its circulating supply is 951,281,933 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

