The Bank of East Asia, Limited (BKEAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 16th

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.52.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

