The Bank of East Asia, Limited (BKEAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 16th

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.52.
About Bank of East Asia
