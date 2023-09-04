The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Decreased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.85. 2,597,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,261. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

